LOS ANGELES, Apr 1 (.) – Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising career collapsed a decade ago from a string of legal and substance abuse problems, announced her return with a new musical single.

“I’m back!” (I’m Back), the 33-year-old “Mean Girls” star posted on social media, with a compilation of news videos of the ups and downs of his career.

Lohan also posted a link for fans to save their single to a music streaming platform. It did not disclose the title, release date, or other details.

His surprising announcement on Tuesday quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, but it caused mixed reactions.

“Sorry sister, we are in the midst of a global pandemic,” user CaliRae tweeted, referring to the coronavirus that has changed lives around the world and killed more than 40,000 people.

Other Twitter users wondered if Lohan was making a joke on April Fool’s Day.

Lohan, who was once one of Hollywood’s most wanted young actresses, was in rehab six times between 2007 and 2013, and was repeatedly in and out of jail for crimes ranging from theft to drunk driving and possession of drugs. Then he moved to London, Dubai and Greece.

Although she is best known as an actress, Lohan released a danceable single in 2008 called “Bossy”.

In 2019, he starred in the MTV reality show “Lohan BeachClub” about his efforts to launch a nightclub and restaurant in Greece. He also appeared in the British television series “Sick Note” in 2018.

