Lindsay Lohan returns to the movies! He will star in the movie ‘Amnesia’ for Netflix – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

The streaming platform Netflix confirmed this Monday, May 24, that actress Lindsay Lohan will star in an upcoming romantic comedy from the producer. This movie will have a Christmas theme. This was announced with a photograph of the actress’s face, Netflix Latin America, accompanied by a publication that describes the project.

“Lindsay Lohan to star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome worker cabin owner and his precocious daughter after suffering total amnesia in a skiing accident,” Netflix posted. , revealing the plot of the film.

According to information from various media, the film will begin to be recorded until November of this year. So, considering that it is a Christmas movie, it will not be ready for the December seasons of 2021, so surely we will be able to see it in 2022.

The director of the film would be Janeen Damian, also in charge of the script of the same, along with her husband Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver.

