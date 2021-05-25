Lindsay Lohan returns to acting with a Netflix Christmas movie

“He is in the care of a handsome worker’s cabin owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas,” the statement read. So far, Netflix has not announced which other actors will be part of the cast but it is expected that Lindsay shared credits with a Hollywood hunk.

Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident pic.twitter.com/ umpCpCzW4w – Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2021

Lindsay Lohan launched herself to stardom at age 11 thanks to A Game of Twins. Later, she starred in other films such as Herbie, Crazy Friday and Mean Girls, films that catapulted her as the actress of the moment.