Lindsay Lohan Is Set to Star in a Netflix Holiday Rom-Com

To all my peeps who ate The Parent Trap, Herbie Fully Loaded, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Get a Clue — and of course, Mean Girls and Freaky Friday — TF up, today is your lucky day. Lindsay Lohan is officially returning to the throne and is set to star in a brand-new romantic comedy film (because Just My Luck did not get the flowers it deserved) that’s set to debut on Netflix. It’s like Christmas Day all over again!

Netflix announced the news on Twitter, writing, “Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident. “

There’s no word yet on when this soon-to-be masterpiece will premiere, but according to Variety it’s a holiday rom-rom … which means November and December are probably in its future. Other members of Lindsay’s cast are also TBD, but people are obviously pretty stoked that LiLo is signing on for major acting roles again:

Lindsay spoke about her acting career on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special in 2019 (pre-pandemic times) and told hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she wanted to “come back to America and start filming again,” and “taking back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys. “

If you need me, I’ll be rewatching all of Lindsay’s greatest hits in preparation for this film. Can’t wait to see her doing what she does best again!

