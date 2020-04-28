The redhead says that paparazzi clutter those beaches. “You can’t get far enough away from the shore,” says the actress, that it’s almost impossible to avoid them.

Six years ago Lindsay Lohan made just the same move as the dukes of sussex but conversely for very similar reasons: the actress was fed up with the media harassment she suffered in Los Angeles and even in New York, where she had also tried to settle in search of a certain degree of privacy, and finally decided to pack her bags to move to United Kingdom and start a new life there.

Based on her own experience, Lindsay believes that the prince harry and meghan markle – who spent the first months after disassociating themselves from the British royal family in Canada – they have not made a good decision when settling in a mansion in a well-known residential area of ​​Malibu that many celebrities frequent, with all that their presence entails.

“Unless they bought a private beach …”Lindsay commented, unable to contain a laugh at the occurrence of the marriage. “There are a lot of paparazzi there, you can’t go to those beaches without … you can’t get far enough from the shore (to avoid them)”, has added in the conversation he has had with his good friend Andy Cohen.

The former protagonist of ‘Mean Girls’ has recalled that this area is currently enjoying an unusual calm due to the coronavirus crisis, which has forced neighbors to shut themselves up in their mansions, and therefore has lost its appeal to paparazzi and the curious. “But once all this is over … hire drivers,” he has recommended.

