The great structures of the world have stopped abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic, affecting all sectors, including entertainment. Many musicians and artists have been forced to cancel concerts or postpone the release of their latest record works. But the activity has not stopped completely, and Confinement is giving birth to new initiatives, collaborations, and announcements.

However, few could hope that Lindsay Lohan was to proclaim these days her return to the music industry. A decade after some of the songs that were going to be part of their album ‘Spirit in the dark’ were released, through leaks and never officially. The controversial artist has released in style the news that she is cooking a new single, of which the name is not yet known but that can already be pre-acquired through Spotify.

The young woman has accompanied the revelation of quite a stage performance on Instagram: it has completely deleted the content I had uploaded on this social network to publish below a single and singular video in which television images of his professional and personal “evolution” appear: fragments of video clips, interviews and posed are mixed with domestic material or recorded by the paparazzi. Towards the end of the montage, the artist’s own voice is superimposed on the background music sentencing the following: “I’m back”.

Im back! 👀 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 31, 2020 at 9:02 PDT

With a trajectory marked by excesses and scandals, Lohan left the United States six years ago, putting aside her (deteriorating) career in film and music to try to reinvent herself as a businesswoman abroad. He opened several nightclubs in Greece and starred in his own television reality show on MTV, ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’. In recent times, moreover, he has resided in places as exotic as Dubai or Oman. But now she seems ready to resume the vital stage that catapulted her to fame.

The artist had already dropped earlier this year that she planned to return to the United States, to, in her own words, “reclaim the life I have worked so hard for and share it with my family and with you.”. And his intentions to sink his teeth back into music had also been hinted. Last summer, he shared on an Australian show an excerpt from a song, ‘Xanax’, of which nothing more was later learned. But this time, it seems that the ex-Disney girl is serious.