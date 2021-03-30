Lindsay Casinelli is a hit on the ‘Look Who Dances’ track but the judges don’t want her?



Lindsay Casinelli.

Lindsay casinelli, is a hit on the track ‘Look Who Dances All Stars’ but don’t the judges want it?

The Venezuelan is the queen of the sports on Univision. Not only is she famous for everything she knows on the subject, but also because there is not a day in which he does not present, some of the shows he leads, dancing.

That has led her to be part of the new season of ‘Look Who Dances All Stars’ and, as she herself told us, in an exclusive interview, it has led her to overcome fears and obstacles. However, although this Sunday he dazzled on the track, the judges Patricia Manterola, Dayanara Torres and Casper Smart, as in all galans, hit him hard with their criticism.

This last gala he had to dance a ballroom samba … Before his dance, they showed part of the rehearsals, where Toni Costa told her that she should surrender to the sensuality of that gender, forgetting that she is married or that she is a mother.

It seems that precisely that is what the judges took at the time of the return, because although he played with sensuality with the two dancers, he even performed with his face, the criticism was strong, especially from Manterola who, unlike what he does with the rest of the participants is always very strong with the journalist.

“I noticed you were a little nervous at first … I feel that you can grow much more Lindsay, you have a lot of potential still believe you can do it, forget that you are a mother of two, the husband, no, there on the track you are Lindsay”Paty told him.

Casper was a little softer, but nonetheless, he rose to the criticism of the female judges assuring that he should believe what he was doing.

This led her to be in danger zone, but eventually, byr unanimous vote his teammates were saved and ended up eliminated Víctor González.

LOOK HERE THE LINDSAY DANCE AND TELL US WHAT YOU THINK:

