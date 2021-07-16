Lindsay Capuano shows off her rear with a blue bikini from the jacuzzi

Whoa when Lindsay capuano he aims to speed up the heartbeats of his followers he does. The model caused a sensation by uploading one of those daring posts that drive her almost three million followers on Instagram crazy.

On this occasion, the blonde shared three postcards in which she appears on the famous social network showing off his prominent rear in suggestive poses in and out of a jacuzzi, wearing a blue bikini that barely covers that attribute that stands out the most in her figure.

“Which one is your favorite 1, 2 or 3? 🛁🌴 * Don’t forget to swipe * ”, he wrote at the bottom of the publication that so far has exceeded more than 346 thousand red hearts and six thousand compliments.

“Very hot 😍🔥”, “In the three photos you look beautiful ❤️🙌” and “I am fascinated by your body son”, are just some of the compliments left by her admirers.

(Swipe to see all photos)

It should be noted that, at only 23 years old, Lindsay Capuano has a great popularity that increases every day because its beauty captivates friends and strangers.

Here we leave you some of the images with which the young woman usually delights the pupil so that you can judge for yourself.

It may interest you:

The video of Noelia moving her curvy figure in a pink thong and high boots

Ninel Conde returns to court to initiate another lawsuit against Giovanni Medina

Khloé Kardashian raises the temperature on Instagram with tiny yellow bikini