Lindsay Capuano shows off her charms with tight little cachetero shorts

Lindsay capuano She is a young woman who at just 22 years old has so far almost three million followers on Instagram, a platform where from time to time she takes the opportunity to cheer up their pupils with hot publications that make anyone who looks at them delirious.

On this occasion, the Christian model delighted the pupil by sharing an image where she can be seen aboard a car, exhibiting her charms with a tight and colorful cachetero short.

“Road trip? Where to? 🌎 ”, is the short text that the blonde wrote in the image that has generated thousands of compliments and almost 244 thousand little red hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Capuano (@lindsaycapuano)

In a previous postcard, Lindsay Capuano did not miss the opportunity to pose in the snowy Catskill Mountains, New York, clad in a light white lace bodysuit and see-throughs that almost disappears into his rear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Capuano (@lindsaycapuano)

Read also:

Lindsay Capuano caldea Instagram showing her rear and her thong

Kim Kardashian studies in the sun in a tiny bikini that only covers the essentials

Miss Bumbum hopefuls showed off their attributes to commemorate Earth Day

FILED IN:

Famous ⋅ Instagram ⋅ Lindsay Capuano

Homemade thousand island sauce: super easy recipe

Do you want to spice up your food in no time? Thousand islands sauce came to the rescue because in less than 10 minutes it will be ready to use.