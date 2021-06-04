Lindsay Capuano lifts her tiny dress and shows her little thong

Lindsay capuano He paralyzed hearts again and made it clear that he has no problem showing his voluptuous body on social networks.

A few hours ago, the 22-year-old model shared a photo on her Instagram account where she appears posing in profile for the camera, as she lifts her tiny dress to show her string thong and voluptuous ass.

“Can you count how many hearts are on my dress or will you get distracted? 😂❤️ ”, is the text that the blonde wrote in the image that has generated more than 155 thousand ‘likes’ and a cascade of compliments.

“Too hot 🥵”, “The best rearguard 😍 🍑” and “Beautiful woman 🔥”, are just some of the comments they left to flatter her body.

It is worth mentioning that although Linsay Capuano does not frequently upload content, so far she has more than 2.9 million fans on the famous social network thanks to the fact that when she decides to share a publication, she always leaves more than one speechless.

How about?

