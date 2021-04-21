Lindsay Capuano caldea Instagram showing her rear and her thong

Lindsay capuano, who is a sensation on social networks, left her 2.8 million Instagram fans speechless with a spicy image that has made it clear that she also has her own to show.

A few days ago, the 22-year-old Christian model took the opportunity to upload a photo where she appears posing in a forest, wearing a thigh-high short to show off her shapely rear and thong.

“Want to take a walk in the woods with me?,”, Wrote the blonde at the bottom of the snapshot that has more than 230 thousand ‘likes’ and an avalanche of compliments.

Without a doubt, the curves of Lindsay Capuano unleash low passions in the popular social network. Just look at the hottest posts that the beautiful young American of Italian descent has shared in previous weeks.

