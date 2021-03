Born in Tucson, Arizona, on July 15, 1946, Linda Ronstadt always knew that her Mexican roots would take her very far. With a privileged voice and a track record in the English music industry, he defied the rules to follow a hunch: record an album with mariachis entirely in Spanish, something that would catapult his career. CNN presents, “Linda Ronstadt, The Sound of My Voice,” this Friday, January 1, at 8 PM Miami time.