Czech tennis continues to be a reef of talent on the women’s circuit and the new rising star appears to be Linda Noskova. At just 16 years old, he has managed to impose his authority in Roland Garros 2021 junior, with an excellent tournament in which he hits the table and confirms that his projection is excellent. He landed in Paris being number 20 in the ITF Junior ranking, but his tournament has been excellent, letting only one set escape. In the final she beat Andreeva 7-6 6-3.