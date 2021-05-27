Linda in red Maribel Guardia, in TODAY they celebrate her birthday | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model Y conductive Costa Rican Maribel Guardia was visiting one of their programs favorites of Televisa in the forum of morning TODAY, where he met again with his former colleagues.

When attending the place he went with a Red dress very Elegant and of course very smiling to be able to visit those people who want so much to go to a place where they spent a lot of time.

On the official Instagram of the beautiful actress Y singer We can see that he uploaded four photos of his visit accompanied by some members of the cast with whom he had a great time as well as smiling and showing off while celebrating his next birthday.

You may also be interested in: Hearts are stolen, Maribel Guardia models and shares love

In fact there is also a video in which they are celebrating the visit of the Costa Rican in addition to having even prepared a birthday cake for him. It seems that this moment was quite a surprise for her because her birthday arrives this Saturday May 29 and they went a bit ahead to celebrate it.

His companions were amused to hear that Maribel Guard said that each wrinkle that comes out is another experience, at the time of hearing this Arath de la Torre joked that then he has no experience because in truth the wrinkles are not noticeable.

Everything came together while she blew out the candle and made her wish wishing the world peace and that the world situation improves and ends as a Miss Universe or winner of the beauty pageant.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Many asked for a bite, however in the middle of the year 2021 this is not possible primarily due to the world situation and to avoid any contagion, in addition to that it is also being recommended not to do it because it causes enough damage to the people who are affected after the bitumen is put through the eyes, mouth and nose.

There is no doubt that Maribel Guardia celebrated beautifully and had an excellent time in addition to looking as beautiful as always in that red dress that I made her say more than spectacular.

In Show News we will continue to watch to see how is the official way in which he celebrates his birthday and he will surely be uploading new attractive photos for you to enjoy in his day, so we recommend you continue to watch.