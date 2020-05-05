Little has been said about it in the history of cinema. But we are going to remedy it right now.

(20th Century Fox – Creative Commons – Public Domain)

Peverell and Linda were married until 1951, however, they were not the happiest years for her. While her career continued to go through constant ups and downs and she was pigeonholed as one of the pin-up girls in Hollywood, stunningly beautiful but shallow because of the roles they gave her, she started falling into alcohol at age 21. The fault was precisely that husband who had to protect her, who made her his companion for night drinks. As a result, Linda developed an addiction that would carry the rest of her life.

He was 30 years old, suffered from alcoholism, was heartbroken and the film industry kept turning his back on him. At that age he had lost the desire to keep trying. And so he returned to seek refuge in another man. This time with the heir to a brewing company named Philip Liebmann with whom they agreed to have a marriage of convenience since she was not physically attracted to him. But over time she began to pay the price of the deal, hating and criticizing him for buying her gifts and spoiling her. Liebmann tried to save the marriage by adopting a girl, but with no love, the separation was imminent and he kept the baby. Darnell remarried in 1957 to a pilot named Merle Roy Robertson, but soon after began to drink again, falling into a depression that was consuming her. She allowed her husband to manage her career and looking to make some money she decided to do a play. Being the protagonist, the pressure made her addiction worse, starting the day with Bloody Marys, then moving on to vodka, and before and after the play, whiskey. Her daughter said that in that season he threatened her with a knife on two occasions and another time they had to hold her so that she would not jump out of the hotel window. The play was canceled.

To make matters worse, she discovered that her husband was unfaithful to her when she found the payment of flowers to another woman on her own account and, to make matters worse, the woman was pregnant. He divorced again but was already bankrupt. She had another suicide attempt, this time with pills, and then she had to sell her home in Bel Air, moving into an apartment with her daughter accepting any job she got in the theater.

Sources: Hollywood Beauty: Linda Darnell and the American Dream; You must remember this; Wikipedia

Image: 20th Century Fox – Creative Commons – Public Domain