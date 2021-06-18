Lincoln publishes the first teasers of its new pure electric model

A few months ago Ford Motor Company announced that its premium firm, Lincoln, I was working with Rivian. The object of this association was none other than to use the electric platform that Rivian has created to shape a “battery-powered” model. However, right off the bat, the project was canceled without giving reasons. It was then that the machinery of rumor mill began to spread that for this development they would draw synergies.

In between Lincoln, he launched and featured in the last Shanghai Auto Show to the new Zephyr Reflection. This sedan prototype, with a certain coupé aftertaste, in addition to advancing a new PHEV, inaugurated a new aesthetic code. Well, it seems that the public liked it and they would have decided its production. That is what we can intuit if we take a look at the teasers with those who have surprised us. We tell you what is known …

Everything indicates that this first electric Lincoln will resemble, and a lot, the Zephyr Reflection concept

The published photos are three, plus a couple of video teasers. In the most important part, you can see part of the front that this first 100% electric Lincoln model will wear. Especially the Full LED optics, the grill and the logo. It should be noted that, as was the case with the Zephyr Reflection, there is an LED strip connecting the daytime running lights. The rest of the images are rather sketches that serve to illustrate the design that the cabin and dashboard will have.

In the second instance we have to talk about one of the video teasers. We refer to the one that, in a very brief way, gives a brushstroke of what the Configurable digital instrument cluster that will have the new Lincoln. You can take a look at this link (here) and check that it is called Constellation and that it is inspired by space. But in addition, there are also plans of its touch screen, revealing its possible configurations.

According statements by Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln …

“As we accelerate the Lincoln transformation in North America and China, there is no better time to propel the Lincoln brand forward with electrification. ” […] “Electrification will take Quiet Flight to a new level with the exhilarating, smooth takeoff feel and serene tranquility our customers have come to expect from a Lincoln”

However, the only thing that is known about this product is that it is based on a new modular base of propulsion and all-wheel drive. Up to four new electric models are scheduled to be developed on it to join the Aviator PHEV and Corsair PHEV. And up to here we can read, because still it is not known when it could debut or hit the market. What does seem clear is that its sale in Europe is totally ruled out.

