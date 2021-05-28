Linares: “Haney never fought someone like me”

Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KO) and Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KO) star in the most anticipated fight of this weekend. The American exhibits, this Saturday in Las Vegas, the WBC Lightweight World Cup. He is a world champion, but faces a tough test. He knows it and so does his opponent. “I respect your career. What he has achieved, being a champion, has been for something, but I feel qualified to fight with any lightweight. I’ve fought everyone and I respect Haney, but Saturday will be another story. He never fought someone as elite as me. He’s got good defense and he’s fast, but he doesn’t have enough punch. He uses his legs a lot. Maybe I will go for a run or get off, I’m ready for anything. He does not have what I have, experience, “says the Venezuelan to AS.

Linares has shown his quality and also that he has learned from mistakes. After losing to Lomachenko he moved up to the super lightweight. He lost and returned to the category in which he is most comfortable. She looked good in February 2020 and is now in a great moment. “You always feel a little nervous, it’s normal, like the singer going on stage. I feel very calm and lucky to be back in Las Vegas. The important thing is physical and mental preparation. It only remains to fight. Despite the health situation I have been able to have quality sparring “, he adds. Despite his good moment and what he thinks of Haney, he speaks clearly about the complexity of the lawsuit:”It is one of the most difficult fights of my career.“.

The 35-year-old Venezuelan saw how the pandemic ruined his fight against Ryan García and in this time he believes that the industry has changed. “For me it was an opportunity to be able to work on some aspects and be able to be more at home. In this time we have seen how people outside of boxing have wanted to start. The important thing for me is to be able to continue in these fights. Everything that is being generated is unprofessional. It’s show. I neither praise nor criticize, I’m just saying it’s a bit risky to face a boxer who has been so good with a Youtuber (Mayweather vs. Paul) “, he concludes.