Linares Deportivo beat At. Sanluqueño 1-0

05/09/2021 at 3:07 PM CEST

The Linares Deportivo won 1-0 at At. Sanluqueño this Sunday on the last day of the Second Phase of Second B, ending his time in the competition with a victory. The Linares Deportivo He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last duel held against the Algeciras. On the part of the visiting team, the At. Sanluqueño came from beating 2-1 at home at Betis Deportivo in the last match played. After the game, the local team remained with the leadership of the Second Phase of Second B, while the Sanluqueño ranked sixth at the end of the match.

During the first half of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second half of the confrontation started face to face for the Linar team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Hugo Diaz moments after the start of the second half, in minute 48, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-0.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Small, Fran lara, Marc Mas, Ruben Sanchidrián Y Cañete replacing Toni Garcia, Butcher, Hugo Diaz, Irizo Y July, while the changes by the visiting team were Marcos Torres, Juanmi Carrion, Cervero, Neighborhood Y Güiza, which entered through Ballardo, Juanjo, Arasa, Edu Oriol Y Geijo.

In the match there was a total of one yellow card only for the Sanlucan team. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to The O.

With this result, the Linares Deportivo he is left with 47 points and the Sanluqueño with 34 points.

Data sheetLinares Deportivo:Razak, José Cruz, Fran Morante, Dani Sánchez, Perejón, Rodri, Julio (Cañete, min.83), Carnicer (Fran Lara, min.63), Irizo (Rubén Sanchidrián, min.75), Toni García (Peque, min .46) and Hugo Diaz (Marc Mas, min.63)At. Sanluqueño:Isma Gil, José Romero, Theo, Navas, Edu Oriol (Barrio, min.73), Ballardo (Marcos Torres, min.46), Marc Caballé, Arasa (Cervero, min.63), Juanjo (Juanmi Carrión, min.63) ), Geijo (Güiza, min.73) and Adrián ArmentalStadium:Municipal of LinarejosGoals:Hugo Diaz (1-0, min. 48)