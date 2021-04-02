Lina Sandoval looking for more prospects in her gym

MEXICO – The havoc that the Covid-19 pandemic still causes worldwide has been devastating at all levels, and it is not the exception with gyms where many of them stopped providing service, with boxing being the most damaged.

Some remain alive, such as Gym Sandoval, on Avenida Santa Lucia, in the Olivar del Conde neighborhood, Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office. Its owner, the professional licensed coach of the CDMX Box Commission, Lina Sandoval, explains that her practice room “is still maintained despite the strong economic crisis of all.”

“It is a gym that has 900 square meters, with a professional ring measuring six by six meters, changing rooms, bathrooms with showers. It has sacks, pears. We have done six professional boxing shows here, ”said Professor Lina.

His love for boxing comes from a family heritage, his father was “Kid” Sandoval, who fought at the Arena México and Coliseo. What’s more. his nephews are also dedicated to the discipline professionally, and they are, Bruno, Santiago and Alejandro.

The trainer, together with another group of managers, carried out an amateur court box function, having all the security measures to avoid contagion of Covid-19. This event was endorsed by the CDMX Box Association.

“We do this so that there is activity, the kids do not stand still. We want us to have a professional function at the end of April ”.

Among the boxers who can be seen training in the spacious gym are Dante “Crazy” Jardon, Kandy Sandoval, among others. Jardon said that he is still active at 33 years old and that his 14-year-old son of the same name is already beginning his own boxing career in the amateur field.

Lina Sandoval along with her nephew and boxer “Conejo” Díaz.

The coach together with her nephews Bruno, Alejandro and Santiago Sandoval, in the gym they own.

At Lina Sandoval’s gym, boxer Dante Jardon introduced his son of the same name who is already doing his pinnacles in amateur boxing.