Lina Khan, the one chosen by Joe Biden to regulate the Big Tech

Lina Khan, a critical voice of the big tech companies What Google, Amazon Y Facebook, will take the leadership of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ”.

Its ratification by the United States Senate now opens a new stage for the FTC, of which Khan has been criticized as having done little in the face of corporate mergers that blur a competition scenario.

Lina Khan, an antitrust leader

Khan enters the U.S. civil service with the president’s full backing Joe biden and Democrats in both houses.

So very honored and humbled by this nomination, and excited to get to work if I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed! Https: //t.co/1Bzm0Wkqy3 – Lina Khan (@linamkhan) March 22, 2021

One of the most representative voices of the Democratic wing, the senator and also a former presidential candidate, Elizabeth warren, published a message on his Twitter account after hearing its ratification.

“Lina will bring deep knowledge and experience to this role and will be a courageous consumer advocate”, Warren posted on the social network.

The Biden administration’s designation of @linamkhan as Chair of the Federal Trade Commission is tremendous news. Lina brings deep knowledge and expertise to this role and will be a fearless champion for consumers. https://t.co/5D0LUQZrtN – Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 15, 2021

Khan is known in the halls of Capitol hillShe has served as an advisor to the Democratic wing on the House of Representatives Subcommittee on Antitrust Practices.

She also held the position of legal advisor to the Commissioner, Rohit Chopra, at the FTC, and was also the director of the Open Markets Institute.

Academic training

Lina Khan has built a strong career as an academic at the Columbia university, where she is a teacher.

At the age of 32, he has written a dozen articles in which he makes clear his position on the exercise of antitrust legislation and the lack of action by regulatory bodies to promote competition.

In his writings he has questioned the corporate dominance of Amazon, the company created by Jeff bezos, of which he has suggested a change of statutes that prevent a dominance of the online sales market.

Lina Khan has been in charge of lectures on antitrust law, infrastructure industries and political economy.

He has scholarly texts published in the Columbia Law Review, Harvard Law Review, The University of Chicago Law Review, and The Yale Law Journal.

His articles have been recognized in media such as the New York Times, The Atlantic, Bloomberg, The Economist, Financial Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

She has also been an award winner in 2018, 2019, and 2020 for her antitrust writing.

Leading the FTC

The position that Khan will assume at the head of the FTC is decisive for the healthy competitive development US market, consider analysts after his appointment.

From his position, he will lead the regulatory body that protect consumers and to companies of bad practices and unfair competition.

One of your biggest challenges will be facing the big tech companies, of which he has been one of the most active critical voices.

At this point you will have the support of Democrats and Republicans equally, one of the few points on which both parties agree.

In an interview he gave last January to the BBC, the newly confirmed head of the FTC laid out some of the most essential features of his vision in relation to Big Tech.

Khan believes that companies like Google or Facebook they are simply “very large”, and this limits the competitiveness of their markets.

“One firm described Google’s coercive tactics, stating, ‘It’s a bigger player putting a gun to our head saying’ switch or else. ‘” Https://t.co/EZiyqE9bAu https://t.co/SCNzZckhTm pic.twitter .com / mRY07Wq6rO – Lina Khan (@linamkhan) February 25, 2021

Faced with whether there is the challenge and possibility that the FTC and the chambers will promote laws so that both technological giants divide your business units.

These will be some of the challenges that Lina Khan will face upon her arrival at the FTC.

(With information from Expansión and BBC)