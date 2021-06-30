Lin Zhu manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of tennis player Mona Barthel

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 09:15 CEST

The Chinese tennis player Lin zhu, number 99 of the WTA, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon by 6 (2) -7 (7), 6-3 and 6-3 in two hours and fifteen minutes to the German player Mona barthel, number 190 of the WTA. After this result, the china takes the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

Barthel managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while Zhu managed it 6 times. In addition, the Chinese tennis player had a 69% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and got 66% of the service points, while her rival achieved a 51% effectiveness, made 11 double faults and won 56 % of service points.

During the 30th finals, the Chinese player will face off against the Belgian tennis player Elise mertens, number 16 and seeded number 13, tomorrow Wednesday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, those who pass the previous qualification phase and the invited players.