The filmed version of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” will arrive on the Disney + streaming platform on July 3, more than a year in advance of the initially scheduled date, according to Disney’s statement in a note on Tuesday.

The premiere of this musical, winner of 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy, an Olivier and a Pulitzer, was scheduled for October 15, 2021, in “live capture” format that combines “the best elements of live theater , cinema and streaming and it’s a whole new way to enjoy ‘Hamilton’. “

In the current global situation, “this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love, and the power of people to unite and fight adversity is current,” says Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company , in statements contained in the statement.

Filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway in June 2016, the musical features performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, and Jasmine Cephas, among others.

Through various acts, the plot leads to the creation of the American Constitution, with historical figures such as Aaron Burr, John Laurens, Hercules Mulligan, Marquis de Lafayette, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler, Peggy Schuyler and Philip Hamilton, and political figures. the likes of George Washington, James Madison and Thomas Jefferson.

In “the difficult situation that the world is going through”, Disney and Miranda have shown their satisfaction by bringing forward the premiere and launching the musical precisely on the weekend of July 4, United States Independence Day.

“I am very proud of this show. I am looking forward to the audience seeing it,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda.