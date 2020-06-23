It may seem ridiculous that a global giant like Disney is afraid of a letter, but the R-rated commercial nightmares (adults only) are one of the billionaire company’s biggest obsessions. Since the launch of Disney +, it has become clear that the platform’s focus is not going to cross the line of « unfamiliar » content, even censoring bottoms and necklines to avoid hurting fragile sensibilities. The last title to be affected by this strategy has been the filmed version ‘Hamilton’, whose censored version has had the approval of its creator.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo in ‘Hamilton’

This has been confirmed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, author and protagonist of the acclaimed musical, who explained on Twitter why the filmed version of his work has remained in a PG-13 rating (for over 13 years): « The MPAA [Motion Picture Association of America] has a strict rule about language: using more than one « Fuck [Fuck] »assumes an R rating automatically. In our play there are three « Fuck », so I have literally dispensed with two « Fuck » so that the children can see it. «

In addition, so that we are not looking carefully for the cuts caused by the censorship when ‘Hamilton’ lands on July 3 on Disney +, Miranda has detailed the two « Fuck » that we will not hear: the first was part of the song « Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) », in which there will be a sudden silence when Hercules Mulligan rap « I get the fuck back up again »; and the second is located in « Washington on Your Side » when Thomas Jefferson, Aaron Burr and James Madison sing in unison « Southern motherfuckin ‘Democratic-Republicans! ».

(Almost) full version

Aside from those omissions, the film will offer a faithful sample of the musical released on Broadway in 2015. « You will receive the entire show, each note and each scene, and a one-minute counter during the interval (to go to the bathroom!)Miranda detailed. The images shown in this filmed version were recorded over three performances in 2016, when the original cast was still causing a furor on the crowded theater stage.