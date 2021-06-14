Lin Manuel Miranda dignifies the power of Latinos – El Sol de México

While studying theater at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, actor of Puerto Rican descent Lin-Manuel Miranda was concerned that there was no Latino presence on Broadway, and therefore thought that he would not have a future in musicals.

Worried about this situation, and thinking about his Hispanic colleagues who were also looking for a future in Hollywood, at just 19 years old he began to write a work entitled En el barrio, inspired by Washington Heights in New York, the place where he grew up.

The show premiered in 2008 on Broadway, and it immediately puzzled critics because for the first time it spoke of Latino characters who honestly sought to earn a living, without getting involved in crime or drug addiction.

At a press conference, the actor explained to The Sun of Mexico that, no matter what time we live in, these stories are necessary to break the stereotypes that surround the Hispanic community in the United States.

“We have survived one of the worst hate attacks in our history by the government, a debate and discourse around migration, and the demonization of Latinos. Our last president (Donald Trump) opened his campaign saying that Mexico was sending murderers and rapists, that it was not sending ‘its best people’.

“I am very happy that we are showing the world the opposite of that, and it is a reminder that we are people, that we are the fastest growing population in the American Union, and one of the largest movie audiences in this country. We are not going anywhere, our stories are as American as theirs, “he added.

The neighborhood follows the life of a group of Washington Heights residents, led by Usnavi, a small winery owner who dreams of winning the lottery and moving to the Dominican Republic. The young man is in love with his childhood friend, a girl named Vanessa who works in a beauty salon, and aspires to buy her own apartment in the city.

The musical has been nominated for a Tony Award 13 times, of which it has won four (Best Musical, Best Original Music, Best Choreography, Best Orchestration). It has been presented in different cities in the United States, and has been adapted in countries such as the Philippines, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico (where it was on the bill in 2019). Now, a film of the same name is released, which hits theaters on June 17.

Lin-Manuel stressed that her story is not intended to give a political message, but rather to share how “the American dream” is lived in real life. “It is a reminder of our humanity, even non-Latino people will see themselves, their family, their cousins. It is a story of universality, tradition, culture and how we define it. I think that lesson is always important, especially now that we are coming out of all the discrimination that we suffered (during the Trump administration).

Mexican actress Melissa Barrera, who plays Vanessa in the film, was also present at the conference, expressing her appreciation for the existence of such scripts that help erase the bad image that Mexicans have.

For her, the most interesting thing was sharing with actors from all over Latin America, since “we all share the same background, and the experience of how differences enrich us. It doesn’t matter where we are from, we share experiences, meals, we can all see our grandmother in Claudia (a woman who is in the care of Usnavi) ”, he said.

The cast is also made up of Anthony Ramos, Stephanie Beatriz, Arianna Greenblatt, Dascha Polanco and Olga Merendis.