Lin-Manuel Miranda apologizes for the absence of dark-skinned Afro-Latinos in “In The Hights”



Lin-Manuel Miranda recognizes the lack of Afro-Latino presence in “In The Hights” and apologizes for the same.

Photo: Noam Galai. / .

The premiere of the movie “In The Heights”, the new project of Lin-Manuel Miranda based on the musical he wrote in 2008, has been received with mixed reactions: to the excellent reviews that both the plot and the soundtrack have received, others not so good have been added for exclude actors with darker skin color of the main cast even though the story is set in Washington Heights, a neighborhood characterized by its ethnic and cultural diversity. Now the actor and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda has reacted to these accusations to set a true example of humility and acknowledge that the casting process did not live up to the standards that had been set. So apologizes for the absence of Afro-Latinos in “In The Hights.”

“I have been following the debate around Afro-Latino representation in our movie this weekend and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community they do not feel sufficiently represented, in particular in the main roles ”, he explained Lin-Manuel on social media about his movie “In The Heights”.

“I can feel the pain and frustration from the ‘colorism’ and from not feeling seen in the comments. I have assimilated that without a Sufficient representation of dark-skinned Afro-Latinos, the community that we wanted to represent so much with pride and joy feels excluded from my work ”, he added.

He himself thanked the audience for their opinion about the mistakes he made when it came to “painting a mosaic” of the population that stars in his film. In any case, he is still very proud of the end result, even though he acknowledges the need to be “held accountable” for his own failures.

Thank you for your honest comments. I promise to do better in my future endeavors, and continue to dedicate myself to learning and evolving, as we all have to do to ensure we honor our diverse and vibrant community, ”said the producer. referring to Afro-Latinos.

Just a few days ago, Lin-Manuel spoke with El Diario NY and told us how difficult it was to convince him to release this film a year later due to the pandemic. He did not want to wait, because he wanted to see his work for 2020 on screen but the director of “In The Heights”, Jon M. Chu, argued that the Latino actors who had participated in it and especially the Hispanic community should have the proper introduction and importance they deserve. So it was and, in just one week, many Latinos are those who have felt identified with the story that is told there. This despite having raised only $ 11.4 million dollars in a week, well below what they had planned.