Playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda joined voices speaking out in rejection of the act of violence that ended George Floyd’s life in Minneapolis.

In a video that he published on the account of his successful musical Hamilton, the also actor from Puerto Rican roots apologized and blamed himself for not having spoken “faster and more forcefully” earlier on this matter.

“Hamilton does not exist without the black characters who created, revolutionized, and changed the world of hip-hop culture, music, and language. The idea of ​​the show literally does not exist without the brilliant participation of the black actors and crew who bring this story to life every time it is presented. ” said the actor.

We stand on the side of justice. Black Lives Matter. Take action now in the links below. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Y6T1tDNABF – Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) May 31, 2020

“We live in a country where black people are under attack for white supremacy, police violence and years of systematized racism. It is up to us, in words and to do the work of being better allies and taking care of our backs ”, indicated the artist.

“Thank you to all who are on the side of justice. History watches us, “he added.

Miranda, who shared the same message on Instagram, also offered a list of organizations working to eradicate racism in the United States, urging her followers to cooperate.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after cop Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes until suffocating him. The act occurred while the African American man was handcuffed motionless on the pavement and before his last breaths complained that he could not breathe.

A video showing the scene sparked outrage from different sectors now demanding justice in this case.

Since then, dozens of demonstrations have been staged in various cities of the United States, where violence has been unleashed by both protesters and the police, which has even arrested and shot members of the press in the course of their work. .

