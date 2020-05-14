Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan and Melissa Fumero will participate as guests in the cartoon special that will be broadcast by the series One Day at a Time, as they cannot continue filming in the studio due to the coronavirus.

The animated chapter will air on June 16 and will feature the usual cast of the series, transformed into drawings with Miranda, Estefan and Fumero, who have already acted as family members of the protagonists in the third season and will repeat the same roles, reported today. the fiction team.

The plot of this chapter will narrate the visit of the conservative members of the Álvarez family.

“When” Penelope “(Justina Machado) worries that they will not be able to stop discussing politics and the upcoming elections, the family develops various strategies to improve the visit,” the argument goes on.

The idea of ​​transforming this popular series into cartoons arose in order to deliver new episodes to fans of the fourth season, which premiered just at the beginning of the pandemic with only half of the episodes recorded.

“I am 97 years old and I have never seen a comedy recorded on cameras film an episode in cartoons. Until this situation I have come to experience,” said Norman Lear, executive producer of the current version One Day at a Time and creator of the original. from 1970.

This series, starring Rita Moreno (West Side Story) and Justina Machado (Jane The Virgin), became one of the few productions that, after leaving the Netflix catalog, managed to make the leap to television thanks to the support of its followers.

It is now broadcast on the American channel Pop TV.

“The protagonist family overcomes many obstacles, lives difficult moments, like many Latinos. But it is very identifying, I like everything about our culture, but what is most important is how we try to deal with the tragedy,” the protagonist of Efe explained. the series, Justina Machado, in the Los Angeles studio where the new episodes were recorded until the breakdown due to the pandemic.

