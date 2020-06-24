Since the quarantine began to prevent the massive spread of the coronavirus, something that has hurt all of us who love music and especially live shows, was to see how a lot of concerts and festivals around the world had to be postponed (and in many cases until canceled). However, streaming concerts appeared to take off while everything returns to ‘normality’, but now L’Imperatrice shows us that yes you can do a tour, even if it’s in this format.

It turns out that the Parisian group – as well as the vast majority – had to cancel the huge tour of 60 shows that would take place in different parts of the planet, where they would perform at major festivals like Coachella and of course, the concert they would give at this year’s Ceremony.

That’s why to compensate his fans for all this and while they can return to the physical stage in 2021, It occurred to them to put together a series of online concerts, in something they have called a virtual tour for this entire summer.

And how will this virtual tour work?

During two weeks, L’Impératrice will give 10 concerts for different parts of the world, starting with Mexico on July 13 and continuing with other cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Montreal, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Istanbul and London. The main feature (and as if it were a live show) is that Each presentation will be different and you can only access the show if you live in each of these regions.

And how will they do this? Well it’s very easy. Through geolocation, the system will detect which part of the world you are connecting to and will give you access to the show that corresponds to your country. The performances of the Parisian band will be broadcast through their YouTube channel but as well as a normal concert, you will have to buy your ticket through the DICE system and prices range from 9 to 45 euros (approximately from 229 to 1,145 Mexican pesos).

In all presentations as you buy better tickets they will give you access to rewards like exclusive shirts and even a vinyl autographed by the group. Although in the last few days we have seen a lot of online shows where we have had to pay a ticket and there is no fixed limit, to make this a more incredible experience, L’Impératrice has decided to sell only a thousand tickets per presentation, so they will have to rush to be one of the first.

As if this were not enough and for everyone to feel that these shows were really planned especially for fans of those cities in the world, L’Impératrice decided to have local talent, who will open each of the virtual shows they will give, lwhich will start at 8 p.m. local time from each of the countries.

If you want to be part of the first virtual tour that L’Impératrice is assembling, you can set aside or buy your tickets for the special show that they will give in Mexico right HERE. But while the day comes to enjoy this huge band through streaming, Listen to “Voodoo”, his latest single below:

