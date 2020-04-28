Every time a new console enters the scene, sooner or later it is normal for the progressive withdrawal of the previous ones to take place, both of the physical models and of all the digital data that they carry, whether they are the games or the virtual stores where they are they could purchase the various programs. This logically happens both because public support is reduced, by focusing on new content, and because the responsible company itself is not interested in indefinitely keeping “old” content when the new one does not stop expanding. That is why, not so long ago, the Nintendo DS eShop and the free Wii online service closed definitively, already counting up to two technological generations involved; And what about the following, the laptop family eShop 3DS and Wii U? Well, although it is still early to think about its definitive withdrawal, despite the fact that they are no longer in their phase of greatest support from the public and even from the Great N itself (although the last desktop console still receives some other game unexpectedly). at this point), it seems that there is beginning to be some significant movement that makes us think that in the future they will be mutilated by both. And is that the Kyoto company has put the July 31st as the date for closing the eShop of the two consoles in certain countries, Latin America and the countries of the Caribbean area more specifically, sites where the virtual store was in a special regime, limited to a few basic functions like exchanging game download codes.

For now on the rest of the best-known territories, Europe, the USA and Japan, where the virtual store works in the normal regime, without limitations, nothing has been said of any closing date, so it is understood that the time that is deemed appropriate by Nintendo.

