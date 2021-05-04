Limited Range Bitcoin Price Opens Door for Altcoins to Rise

Compartir

Ether (ETH) took over as a new month begins and the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap rallied to a new all-time high of $ 3,338. This has many analysts yelling that a new ‘altcoin season’ has begun. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to find resistance around the $ 56,000 to $ 58,000 level.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that since falling to a low of $ 2,160 on April 25, the price of Ether has risen 54% to a new high of $ 3,324 on May 3, as the 12 peak. % on Monday lifted the upper altcoin above the $ 3,300 level. for the first time in history.

ETH / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

While most cryptocurrency traders are celebrating Ether’s price breakout, which has helped elevate project co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the club of cryptocurrency billionaires, bearish traders are on their way to big losses already. that almost all 76,000 put option contracts that are set to expire on April 7 will be worthless if the price of Ether manages to stay above $ 3,100.

And it’s not just Ether that has been doing well lately. In the past 2 months, the altcoin market as a whole has seen its value increase by 119% and shifted from the 2017 peak to a new level of support.

Ether HODL rates rise

According to Glassnode, a chain analytics company, the amount of Ether held long-term has been on the rise since the end of 2020 and this could be a contributing factor driving the multi-month rally.

Ethereum HODL waves. Source: Glassnode

The chart above showing “Ethereum HODL waves” indicates that “the coins appear to have a 1 week maturity to more than 6 months from the end of 2020 (blue arrows)”, with the “coin ratio 1 month to 6 months”. progressively increasing in thickness, suggesting that accumulated HODLing coins in the early bull market is still a favored strategy. “

Glassnode also noted that a large volume of Ether has been removed from exchange portfolios in 2021, with 10 instances of withdrawals of over 200k Ether per day in just 4 months as institutional demand and the use of decentralized finance grow ( DeFi).

Ethereum supply in smart contracts vs. exchange balance. Source: Glassnode

As seen in the chart above, the amount of Ether held on exchanges has been declining since September 2020, which coincided with a notable increase in the amount of Ether held in decentralized finance smart contracts.

Currently, the amount of Ether locked in smart contracts is exceeding the amount that is held in centralized exchange reserves.

Altcoins outperform Bitcoin for now

With Bitcoin still struggling to secure a daily close above $ 58,000, altcoins continue to defend an emerging alt season.

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

Waves (WAVES) was the star of the day with its symbolic price rising 41% to an all-time high of $ 36.41. Ethereum Classic (ETC) also rallied 15% to a new all-time high of $ 50.90.

After rising 17.84% to $ 5,777 in the last 24 hours, Maker (MKR) is now the top-ranked decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol with a total locked value of $ 10.92 trillion.

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is now $ 2.29 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 46.6%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.