Limited Edition Ferrari V12: the new supercar

If the Ferrari 812 Superfast had emerged as the most powerful production Ferrari in the history of the Italian firm, watch out for what is to come.

April 22, 2021 (1:20 PM CET)

First images revealed of the new Limited Edition Ferrari V12.

New Ferrari in sight. Or rather, new special edition of the Ferrari 812 Superfast in sight. The Maranello brand has announced to us that the next May 5th will announce live and direct, through their social networks, the name and complete details of their new beast.

Of course, before the big date, it has allowed us to enjoy the first official images of which we know at the moment with the code name of Limited Edition Ferrari V12. A supercar that continues to bet on the concept of extreme berlinetta and front engine, and intended directly for “passionate collectors”. The 812 Superfast costs around 350,000 euros… how far will the new Ferrari go?

Limited Edition Ferrari V12.

Limited Edition Ferrari V12: more powerful heart

This is how Ferrari describes the DNA of their new creature: “exclusivity, racing spirit and the pinnacle of automotive innovation”. More, if possible, than the Ferrari 812 SuperfastWhen this latest supercar was unveiled, it was the most powerful production Ferrari ever created, with 800 hp at 8,900 rpm, the result of a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, with a 65-degree angle between benches. East new Limited Edition Ferrari V12 push the limits further: 830 hp and 9,500 rpm!

Cavallino’s firm assures that most key mechanical components have been redesignedFor example, the exhaust system or a valve timing mechanism that promises to be innovative. The technical solutions go further in this new Ferrari: a independent four-wheel drive steering system, the overall weight has been lightened compared to the 812 Superfast and The dynamic control system called “Side Slip Control” has been improved., which allows, simplifying it, to perform skidding in a controlled way.

Limited Edition Ferrari V12.

Limited Edition Ferrari V12: more changes

Ferrari has revealed more changes to its new Limited Edition V12 and, still, of unknown name. The Italians aerodynamics and aesthetics have been extensively worked on by the Centro Stile Ferrari. “Formal solutions and extreme profiles never before seen in a series car”, they say: front air intakes, rear diffuser, exhaust configuration and rear window, now with vortex generators, of new invoice they are added to the characteristics of the imminent Ferrari.

The Limited Edition Ferrari V12 has completely changed in his rear: it is very clear, after the rear window that incorporated the 812 Superfast was replaced by a new monolithic aluminum structure and, although it is less appreciated, with a more imposing spoiler. On the front, a carbon fiber sheet running through the hood. Inside, Ferrari ensures that it has remained faithful to the 812 Superfast, with some specific element such as the door panels or the design of the H-shaped door in the tunnel.