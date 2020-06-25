When there are three minutes, only 16 people should stay, before there can be 40

In case of not respecting this rule, pilots will be penalized in time

The number of working hours in cars will also be reduced, from nine to eight

The FIA ​​has reported that when the 2020 season restarts, the teams will have a maximum number of personnel allowed on the starting grid before each race, which will be 40 people per team. This is to guarantee the safety of all members of the paddock in the face of the eternal threat of COVID-19 and in case of non-compliance, the pilots of the teams that fail to comply will be penalized in time.

The maximum number of members of each team before the races will be 40, and when the sign appears that symbolizes that there are three minutes left for the start of the race, 24 of them must leave the grid, to stay only 16.

In the event that there are more than 16 people from each team at the time it is indicated that there are three minutes to start, there will be time penalties for the pilot who has had more personnel than allowed at that time. In that two-minute period, teams are expected to leave for the garages without generating too many crowds.

In the event that there is a red flag that stops the race due to an accident or rain, the same procedure will be followed. This time the race director will notify the teams when there are seven minutes left to retake the test, and after that, the same will be repeated as at the start.

On the other hand, the teams, in addition to having half the personnel traveling to the races, must also reduce the number of hours of working in the single-seater of their drivers. Of course, it will only be one hour less work, they will go from being able to do it for nine hours to doing it for eight.

Finally, it should be remembered that this season after all the changes in the calendar, the teams will not be able to choose how many tires of each type they can take to the races. The rule establishes a standard selection in which each driver will have for him eight sets of soft tires, three medium and two hard tires in all races.

