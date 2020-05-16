NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio introduced new practices of enforcing social distancing on behalf of the New York Police, a department already under fire for tactics used in some cases.

Due to crowd concerns, police are limiting access to Sheep Meadow in Central Park, along with docks 45 and 46 at Hudson River Park. About 2,300 ambassadors and social distancing supervisors have been deployed.

New York police will continue to enforce Cuomo’s measures to ban the gatherings, targeting groups of more than six adults, de Blasio said Friday. Each NYPD compound has a dedicated car to respond to complaints of social alienation.

Additionally, the police will not take compliance measures against those who do not cover their faces, said the mayor. The video of a mother’s arrest for refusing to do so on the subway system sparked new criticism this week against New York police.

Although de Blasio has struggled with his methods in isolated cases, he says that masks and social estrangement are proven mitigators of infection. Continuous application is necessary to reduce the infection rate and get closer to reopening.

Brooklyn County President Eric Adams said the New York Police Department’s application of social distancing reflected past policies targeting people of color. He called the changes in the department’s tactics “extremely positive steps.”

“I am grateful that he heard our call and heard the voices of so many New Yorkers of color,” said Adams.

The mayor said NYPD patrols will monitor activity on city-run beaches in Rockaways, Coney Island and Orchard Beach this weekend. The announcement came just before New York Governor Cuomo revealed that the state beaches would reopen in a week, just in time for Memorial Day, a coordinated plan with neighboring states.

No plans have been announced to open city-run beaches or public pools, and other places where New Yorkers can escape the heat, such as movie theaters and shopping malls, may remain closed for weeks or months.

New York City will spend $ 55 million to provide 74,000 free air conditioners to low-income seniors as they may be locked inside their apartments throughout the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, De Blasio said Friday.

“Knowing that low-income seniors are the most vulnerable, we are going to start an initiative right away to get them air conditioners,” de Blasio said.

Other measures designed to help New Yorkers survive the summer in the age of social estrangement will include creating air-conditioned centers in facilities like gyms and libraries and safely opening fire hydrants.

“It’s about protecting New Yorkers and helping them through the summer,” de Blasio said.

Although parts of upstate New York began a partial reopening on Friday, Cuomo has said that New York City won’t begin reopening until mid-June at the earliest.

