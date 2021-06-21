Lily-Rose Depp tells us about her bond with Chanel and acting

ELLE: Many actors tend to keep some objects from the set that allow them to remember the experience. Do you have those memories from your film sets?

LRD: Definitely! I always keep something: the memory of the shoots is very valuable to me. From Wolf I was left with a T-shirt, various accessories and, oddly enough, my heroine’s comb.

ELLE: You divide the time between two continents, America and Europe. Your mother, Vanessa Paradis, is French, your father, Johnny Depp, is American. How do you reconcile American and French character traits? When you switch from one language to another, do you feel a bit like a different person? With a different mindset?

LRD: As for the language, precisely! My friends often tell me. Also, my zodiac sign is Gemini and, you know, it amplifies dualism! But I must say that I love American and European culture alike, and I feel at home in New York or Los Angeles as well as in Paris.