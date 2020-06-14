VaDeadline report that Lily James (‘Pride + Prejudice + Zombies’, ‘The Darkest Moment’) star in‘Peggy Jo’, a crime story based on real events to be directed by Phillip Noyce (‘Salt’). The director’s last project was ‘Above Suspicion’ in 2019, a film that went virtually unnoticed.

Robert Knott (‘Appaloosa’) will be the author of the script for this film presented as a « Bonnie but noClyde ». Her story, as I say based on real events, will show Peggy Jo as a bank robber who commits her robberies while dressed as a man.

According to producer Simon Brooks: « I’ve been looking to make a movie with Phillip Noyce for years and finally Peggy Jo is the one. It’s a great emotional and exciting story to capture audiences around the world. »

Brooks will produce the film for his Los Angeles producer Canyon Creek Films, with HanWay Films as the holder of his international rights to present to potential buyers at the upcoming Cannes virtual market.