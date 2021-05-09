Lily James and Sebastian Stan, unrecognizable as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the new Hulu series

What was behind the first viral video in the history of the Internet? Is the question that prompts Pam & Tommy, the new Hulu series that recreates the misadventures of Pamela anderson Y Tommy lee when a video of them having sex on their honeymoon was leaked online without their consent. It was 1995 and the star of The Baywatch It had taken less than a week for her to want to marry the Mötley Crüe drummer, leading to a hasty wedding that ended with a media scandal. Anderson and Lee sued distributor Internet Entertainment Group, but could ultimately do little to prevent the video from being public.

Pam & Tommy will deliver a humorous recreation of these events, having signed Lily james already Sebastian Stan like the protagonists. Hulu has already revealed some first images of the interpreters characterized (and practically unrecognizable in this role) in parallel to confirming that the project is in the hands of the scriptwriters Rob siegel Y DV DeVicentis, with Seth Rogen and its inseparable Evan goldberg serving as executive producers on a series developed by Annapurna Television. Rogen is also confirmed to have a role in Pam & Tommy: none other than Rand, the guy who steals the video from the couple.

The series will consist of eight episodes and all of them will be directed by Craig gillespie, rising filmmaker who signed Me, tonya (where you already collaborated with Sebastian Stan, Marvel’s Winter Soldier) and was subsequently recruited by Disney to sign Cruella with Emma Stone, to premiere this May 28. Other prominent cast members include Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling Y Andrew Dice Clay. Pam & Tommy, who has not had the connection of the real Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, still does not have a release date and we do not know how it will arrive in Spain. Maybe Star’s catalog is swollen within Disney +? Here are the images.