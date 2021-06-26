Lily James and Sebastian Stan Recreate Wedding for ‘Pam & Tommy’

Lily James and Sebastian Stan continue to blow our minds while filming the upcoming Hulu biopic series, Pam & Tommy. We’ve already seen photos of them in costume (including Lily in Pam’s iconic red Baywatch suit!). Now, there are pics of them dressed for Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s beach wedding. The real-life then-couple tied the knot in beachwear (Pam wore a white string bikini and Tommy was in a pair of shorts).

Fans are understandably losing it after seeing the pics that once again look just like the real Pam and Tommy !!! “I believe in Lily James and Sebastian Stan supremacy,” one fan tweeted alongside photos of Sebastian holding Lily in the water.

Another fan wrote, “I DON’T KNOW IF I WANT TO BE SEBASTIAN STAN TO KISS LILY JAMES OR BE LILY JAMES TO KISS SEBASTIAN STAN.” That’s fair.

OK, just see for yourself. Below is Pamela and Tommy at their 1995 beachside wedding in Mexico.

So similar, right ?! Here’s some more background about Pam and Tommy: They infamously got married after only knowing each other for 96 hours (wild, I know). The marriage lasted three years (they divorced in 1998) and share two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.

According to Variety, the comedic series focuses on the true story behind the release of the first-ever viral video in history: Pamela and Tommy Lee’s sex tape. Sebastian and Lily star alongside Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. Seth plays Rand Gauthier, the guy who stole and sold the tape.

Pamela described the infamous tape as “not a sex tape” but “a compilation of vacations that we were naked on” on Watch What Happens Live in 2015.

She continued, “I’ve never seen it. I made not one dollar. It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans. I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, ‘I’m not going to court anymore. I’m not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don’t want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything. “

