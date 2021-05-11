Lily James and her impressive transformation into Pamela Anderson

Another photo takes a closer look at Sebastian Stan. He appears posing on a vintage car without a t-shirt, leather pants, glasses and a silver chain. The caption reads: “We don’t stop playing because we get old, we get old because we stop playing.” – Tommy

According to Variety, the comedy limited series will be based on the true story behind the first leaked sex tape of Pamela Anderson with Tommy Lee and that went viral immediately. Lily James and Sebastian Stan will share credits with Seth Rogen, Nick offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese Y Mozhan Marnò.