Lily James and Emily Beecham, ” on the hunt for love ” by Emily Mortimer. ‘The Pursuit Of Love’ trailer

The BBC has released the official trailer of ‘The Pursuit Of Love’, the television adaptation of the novel by Nancy Mitford that we know in Spain under the title of ‘On the hunt for love’.

A romantic comedy about love and friendship written and directed by Emily Mortimer, in which it is the directorial debut of the protagonist of ‘The bookstore’, ‘Mary’s possession’ or ‘Relic’, among others, although This will not be her first job as a screenwriter: She was the creator, screenwriter and protagonist with Dolly Wells of the meta-comedy ‘Doll & Em’, a series that premiered in 2013 on Sky and that we could see in Spain through Filmin.

Set in interwar Europe, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James (‘War and Peace’), and her best friend and cousin, Fanny Logan, whom she plays Emily Beecham (‘Into The Badlands’).

Dominic West (‘The Affair’), Andrew Scott (‘Sherlock’), Beattie Edmondson (‘Josh’), Assaad Bouab (‘Braquo’), Shazad Latif (‘Spooks’), Freddie Fox (‘White House Farm Murders’ ), the aforementioned Dolly Wells and Mortimer herself will support James and Beecham in this Open Book and Moonage Pictures production for BBC One, with Amazon Studios as co-producer.

Formed by a total of three episodes of 60 minutes each, ‘The Pursuit Of Love’ It will be released in the United Kingdom through BBC One and BBC iPlayer next Sunday, May 9, while in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand it will do so through Prime Video.

In Spain at the moment we do not know who will send it to us, although if we had to bet, we would bet either on Movistar + or on Starzplay.

