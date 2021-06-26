Lily Colllins, star of the Polly Pocket movie

Lena Dunham will also produce the film Greta Gerwig will direct the story about Barbie starring Margot Robbie

Since capturing children’s hearts for the first time in the late 1980s, Polly Pocket has inspired games, dolls, online series, and television shows. She does it all: skate, snowboard, shop, sing, and display a captivating attitude with all her activities. Now, the tiny doll will be the subject of a feature film that will be written and directed by Lena Dunham, the creator of ‘Girls’. The star of ‘Emily in Paris’, Lily Collins, will put his own spin on Polly and will produce the film in addition to playing the title role.

The film version of the popular mini-doll line joins a long and intermittently distinguished group from toys to movies including ‘Transformers’, ‘The LEGO Movie’), ‘Max Steel’ or ‘Battleship’ Mattel Films, the toy company’s motion picture division, is working with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer on the film, as well as Dunham’s Good Thing Going production company. The film will focus on a girl and a pocket woman who form a friendship.

“As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a true dream come true and I’m looking forward to bringing these little toys to the big screen,” said Collins.

Robbie brenner Y Kevin McKeon they will oversee the project for Mattel Films. Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo will spearhead things for MGM. Good Thing Going’s Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen will serve as executive producers.

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childish escapism for me. Polly gave me a little world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s quite poetic to tackle these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM, “Dunham said. “I am so excited to be able to realize my love for this historic property and also my deeply held belief that young women need smart, fun movies that speak to them without condescension.

Mattel has several projects in development including movies based on its American Girl, Barbie, Barney, and Hot Wheels toys. Some of these have attracted high-level talent similar to Dunham and Collins, with Greta gerwig Y Margot robbie teaming up to bring ‘Barbie’ to the screen.

