Lily Collins will play Polly Pocket in the movie ‘live action’

The little Polly Pocket doll has inspired games, series and television shows, but this time there will be a live action film that will be written and directed by Lena Dunham, creator of the Girls series, and will star actress Lily Collins.

“When I was a kid I was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these little toys to the big screen,” said the Emily in Paris actress.

Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will be in charge of supervising the project for Mattel Films, while Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo will do the same for MGM, both companies responsible for the project that will be executive produced by Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen. .

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childish escapism for me. Polly gave me a little world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it is quite poetic to approach these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins and Robbie Brenner, ”said Dunham.

“I am so excited to be able to assert both my love for this historic property and my deep-seated belief that young women need smart, fun movies that speak to them without condescension,” stressed the actress herself.

Polly Pocket joins the list of toys that have jumped to the big screen like Transformers, Lego blocks and Max Steel. The division of Mattel Films that is also already working on other projects based on American Girl, Barney, Hot Wheels and Barbie, the latter in which Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie will work.