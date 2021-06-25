Lily Collins will play Polly Pocket in a movie about the doll

On her next role, Collins confessed that as a child, she was a fan of Polly Pocket toys and that being able to bring this doll to life is a A dream come true. “I can’t wait to bring these little toys to the big screen,” added the actress.

For her part, Dunham stated that for her Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of escapism during her childhood. “Polly gave me a little world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it is quite poetic to address these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM, ”he commented.