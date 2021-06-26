Lily Collins will give life to the doll ‘Polly Pocket’ in a live-action film



Lily Collins will star in a movie about Polly Pocket doll.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / .

Mattel was not going to be left behind when it comes to live-action and is already preparing more than one movie with its toys as protagonists.

The turn of Pollly Pocket arrived and Lily Collins He was surprised after confirming through his Instagram account that will bring the doll to life in a new film to be written and directed by Lena Dunham.

“Little Lil, great news. As a girl obsessed with Polly Pockets, it is a true dream come true to announce this project! I am partnering with the most inspiring team to reintroduce Polly to the world in a fun and modern way by bringing these little toys to the big screen, ”he says in the post he shared.

Not much has been revealed about Polly Pocket’s plot, apart from the fact that will focus on “a girl and a pocket woman who become friends”, Variety reported.

What is a fact is that he will seek to tell a story through these tiny dolls who went shopping, had fun at the water park or went to school.

At 32 years old, Collins is one of the actresses who has gained popularity thanks to her talent and sympathy, and she has also gifted everyone with countless iconic appearances in audiovisual productions, so This new adaptation is expected to be one of next year’s favorites.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Mattel already has several film projects on the horizon, including that of the most famous doll, ‘Barbie, which will be directed by Greta Gerwing with Margot Robbie as the protagonist.