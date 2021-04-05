Lily Collins’ SAG Awards Look Would Make Her Netflix Character Swoon

“Andddd then we went into lockdown,” she added, explaining that, like most of us, her new uniform has become “sweatpants and a bunch of neutrals.”

But it’s safe to say Lily is well on her way to cementing her place in the style world. She made a colorful splash at the 2021 Golden Globes with her ocean-blue dress by Saint Laurent, which featured intricate embroidery in jewel tones. Plus, the one-of-a-kind creation had an asymmetrical neckline and risqué cutouts.

The actress’ makeup artist, Fiona stiles, told E! News the vision behind her glam that night, saying, “The rich tones in Lily’s Saint Laurent dress and stunning Cartier jewelry were the springboard for the color palette of the makeup.”

“The dress had a very elegant 70’s feel to it, like something you would wear to Mr. Chow’s for dinner before going to a glamorous party at a Soho art gallery in the ’70s. I wanted to lean into the elegance and create a look that felt very sophisticated – a full face, with emphasis on eyes, lips and cheeks – it’s the whole package. “