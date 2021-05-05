Lily Collins returns to the set of “Emily in Paris” in style

The second season of “Emily in Paris” has just started filming and we already have the first photos from the set. Don’t miss Emily Cooper’s new looks!

“Emily in Paris” the romantic comedy series that became a hit on Netflix, filming has begun for its second season on the beautiful French Riviera, near Nice.

And its protagonist Lily Collins, once again put yourself in the shoes of Emily cooper to entertain us with their love affairs, their life lessons and especially of style.

In her first two days of filming, we already got to see the star in multiple costume changes, one more interesting than the other.

The Golden Globes-nominated actress first wore her figure with a greenish blue bikini high-waisted, which she wore under a colorful kimono with a matching knitted beach bag.

Then the daughter of singer Phil Collins wowed us with a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a bizarre floral, polka dot and leopard print pattern.

The 32-year-old star paired it with even more patterned accessories, like a black and white beanie, a glittery square bag, and even red and orange striped platform sandals.

In another costume change, Lily looked adorable with a ruffled low-cut dress by designer Magali Pascal in lavender color.

But without a doubt, the Collins outfit that most fascinated us was one of strong retro inspiration, composed of a light blue and white striped mini dress, with matching heels.

To complete the sixties lookShe added a beautiful coat with geometric shapes, a small bag in the same tone, funny white XL glasses, cut out gloves and a headscarf.

And this is just beginning We can’t wait to see all the outfits Emily will be wearing this new season!