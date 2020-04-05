Lilo & Stitch scene on Disney + modified and fans complain | INSTAGRAM

Disney chose to change certain small details in a scene from the Lilo & Stitch movie, they clarify that this decision was made to prevent the children at home from adopting the behaviors shown in the cartoon film.

As expected, fans of the film did not delay at all in expressing the annoyance that caused them on their respective social networks.

The critics of the Internet refer to a scene in the original film, where Lilo tries to escape from Nani, his older sister and tutor; the little girl decides to hide inside a clothes dryer. The real problem is that the producing house decided that said appliance for a wooden cabinet that is adorned with an empty pizza box.

Disney chose to make this decision to prevent minors from adopting one of these cleaning devices as a hiding place, fans of the original film have expressed their annoyance on social networks:

“You’ve seen Lilo & Stitch, right? I do. Many times. And I explicitly remember that Lilo hid from Nani in a dryer, not a PIZZA BOX, ”wrote a user on Twitter.

“Something shifted my gaze as I watched Lilo & Stitch with the children. In Lilo & Stitch, after Cobra Bubbles leaves and Lilo hides from Nani, she originally hid in the dryer. It was changed, so as not to encourage children to hide in the dryers, ”was another tweet that could be read.

“Wait, did they reissue things for Disney +? I’m looking at Lilo & Stitch and they changed it so Lilo doesn’t hide in a dryer, she’s under a table behind a pizza box. What else did they change? ”He said.

Something looked off to me watching Lilo and Stitch with the kids.

In Lilo and Stitch, after Cobra Bubbles leaves and Lilo hides from Nani, she originally hid in the dryer. It was changed, so as to not encourage kids to hide in dryers. pic.twitter.com/XpO2KRtii1 – STAY HOME (@_ellynnn_)

I will never forgive Disney for swapping the dryer scene at Lilo & Stitch for a silly table with a box of pizza and all for the overprotective moms screaming about everything. ”

“Well then, what about the change in the dryer scene at Lilo & Stitch? Kids aren’t going to get in their dryers, but I’ve never heard of a kid hiding in a pizza box either. It’s annoying how the scenes have changed in some of the older movies, political correctness sucks! ” Among many other comments you can read about it.

It should be noted that the catalog of the Disney + platform has very strict policies on the content that may appear, since it must be suitable for all audiences, including of course the children’s audience, who are its main audience, which is usually consider themselves vulnerable to explicit scenes of violence, sex or profanity, in addition to the possibility of imitating what they observe in a production, if this calls their attention.

