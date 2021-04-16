Lilly Asks FDA Not To Allow Use Of COVID-19 Therapy Bamlanivimab Without Etesevimab

Apr 16 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly and Co said it called for the cancellation of the authorization the United States granted to its COVID-19 antibody, bamlanivimab, which will now be used in combination with another to achieve greater efficacy against variants of the virus that are emerging.

The application filed with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is not due to safety concerns, but in response to new variants in the country that could be resistant to bamlanivimab when used alone the pharmacist said in a statement.

The US government halted distribution of the therapy last month.

Hospitals with supplies of bamlanivimab should now order etesevimab to use together, Lilly said.

Earlier this month, the company reviewed its agreement with the US government to allow the supply of etesevimab and supplement the doses of bamlanivimab that the government has already purchased.

Etesevimab and bamlanivimab together neutralize more emerging variants of COVID-19 in the United States than bamlanivimab alone, including the fast-growing California variant FB.1.427 / B.1.429, Lilly said Friday.

The pharmaceutical company added that it is not seeking the cancellation of the authorization of bamlanivimab in other countries, but that its use is preferable in combination with etesevimab.

Lilly said she hopes to produce enough of the therapy cocktail with her partner Amgen to meet global needs.

