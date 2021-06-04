Lille think of Patrick Vieira to replace Galtier

06/04/2021 at 8:20 PM CEST

SF

Lille, the flaming champion of Ligue 1, is probing the market to find a replacement for Christophe galtier, who will presumably sign for Nice. The investigations of Letang, president of ‘Les Aguilons’ would be thinking about Patrick Vieira, precisely a former Nice coach, according to the French newspaper ‘L’Equipe’. The former world champion has been without a team since he stepped down from the Côte d’Azur team last year and had previously coached the American New York City.

Also, in the final stretch of the casting, he would have entered Claudio Ranieri. The Sampdoria coach until the end of the season has left the Genoese team and could return to France, where he already managed Nantes in the 2017-18 season. At the moment, the direction of the northern team has not yet been decided but it is already tightening the fence in its search for the replacement of Christophe galtier.