Lille, PSG … or Monaco, France looks for its champion on the last day

05/21/2021 at 6:18 PM CEST

EFE

Three teams in three points. Leader Lille, the Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Monaco They are looking for the league crown this Sunday 23 at 21 local time in a frantic last day.

The Lille, who depends on himself, is the favorite, although a stumble would pave the way to the PSG, lurking at a disadvantage point. The Monaco, the third in contention with three points less than the leader and two less than the Parisians, has a mathematical chance of winning, although it would need an impressive carom.

After their disappointing draw on the last day against the Saint-Étienne, the Lille from Christophe galtier it arrives at the moment of truth with little margin of error. Win away from him Angers (already saved) guarantees him his fourth league title – ten years after the last – but a draw or a defeat leaves him at the mercy of the voracious PSG.

If the Parisians beat out Brest, that the permanence is played, and the Northerners tie or lose, the title will fall on the side of the capital. They would achieve their tenth wound (record next to Saint-Ètienne), seven of them achieved in the last decade, coinciding with the purchase of the club by a Qatari investment fund.

The PSG presents himself full of morale as a result of his comfortable triumph in the final of the French Cup against Monaco (0-2), in which he shone Kylian Mbappé, with an assist and a goal. The 22-year-old Bondy boy is going through one of his best seasons, scoring 41 goals in all tournaments, and being decisive in the round of 16 and quarter-final rounds of the Champions, before him Barcelona and the Bayern Munich, respectively.

Beaten for having fallen in the semifinals of the maximum continental competition against the Manchester City, the PSG It needs to join the League to meet the demands of a club that has a budget of 600 million euros per year, four times more than that of Lille. Before him Brest, Coach Mauricio Pochettino will have Neymar, that the final of Cup.

In third place, the Monaco from chilean Guillermo Maripan and spanish Cesc Fabregas seeks a win to guarantee that he will play the qualifying round for access to the Champions, for which he also fights Lyon, to a single point. If he won, he would have the remote chance of being crowned. I would need defeats from Lille and from PSG and thrashing Lens so that the goal difference with the Northerners is favorable to them.

For the Europa League positions, the Olympique de Marseille from Jorge Sampaoli look before him Metz the point that certifies the fifth place.

In the lower part, the fight will be fierce, with up to six teams involved in the third-to-last position that remains to be defined (elimination of permanence against one of Second). Those in the worst situation are the Strasbourg Y Lorient, who play with each other, Brest and the historical Nantes. The ‘canaries’, eight times league champions, need a victory against him Montpellier to ensure permanence.