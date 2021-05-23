Lille OSC travels to the SCO Angers stadium to conclude the championship

05/22/2021 at 9:07 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the last day of Ligue 1 will be played, they will be measured at Angers and to Lille in the Stade Raymond Kopa.

The SCO Angers He is looking forward to recovering positive feelings in the match corresponding to the thirty-eighth day after having lost his last match against him Olympique de Marseille by a score of 3-2. Since the competition began, the locals have won 12 of the 37 matches played to date and add a figure of 56 goals conceded to 39 in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Lille OSC had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the AS Saint Etienne during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the 37 games the team has played in Ligue 1, it has won 23 of them with 62 goals in favor and 22 against.

Regarding the results at home, the SCO Angers they have a record of six wins, nine losses and three draws in 18 games played at home, so they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more opportunities than expected. At the exits, the Lille OSC He has a record of 13 wins, one loss and four draws in 18 games he has played so far, making him one of the most powerful opponents in the tournament when playing away.

The two rivals had already met before in the stadium of the SCO Angers and the balance is two defeats and two draws for the locals. The last confrontation in this competition between both teams was held in January 2021 and ended with a result of 1-2 in favor of the locals.

Analyzing their position in the Ligue 1 qualifying table, we see that the visiting team is ahead of the SCO Angers with a difference of 36 points. The locals, before this game, are in twelfth place with 44 points in the standings. For his part, Lille OSC He is the current leader of Ligue 1 and has accumulated a total of 80 points so far.